Hollywood star Kate Winslet has revealed she once cut her family friend's ear off by accident.
Kate Winslet accidentally cut her friend's ear off.
The 41-year-old actress harboured ambitions of becoming a hairdresser during her younger years, but when she took a pair of scissors to the locks of a family pal, it ended in gruesome fashion.
During an appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Kate recalled: ''A family friend - who was a fully grown man, ladies and gentleman - allowed me to cut his hair ... and I cut off a piece of his ear.
''I've never told this story on television ever in my life!''
Jimmy was so shocked by Kate's candid confession, he asked her to clarify.
And the visibly embarrassed actress confirmed: ''Yeah, I actually saw it fall.''
The 'Titanic' star admitted the bloody incident left her feeling ''traumatised'', thereby discouraging her from pursuing a career as a hairdresser.
Kate told the talk show host: ''It was a little nick, it wasn't like a chunk. It was very upsetting, I was traumatised.''
The 'Mountain Between Us' star is still in touch with her old friend and he is very ''proud'' of the incident.
She said: ''I'm like, 'Where's the missing bit, Mick?' And he's like, 'It's my claim to fame!'
''He's proud of his little bit of missing ear. Bless him!'' Though most people don't even notice it, I can tell and he can tell; it's our own special secret.''
Meanwhile, Kate recently revealed she finds it hard to relax when she's having a break from shooting movies.
The British star turns getting enough sleep into a ''project'' when she isn't working, because otherwise she doesn't switch off and constantly worries about things she hasn't done.
She confessed: ''I'm not good at massages or spa days - I think I would just be thinking of all the things I needed to do when I got back...
''When I'm not working, I almost try to make sleep a project. I don't sleep in the day or anything, but I try not to stay up until midnight doing things.''
Kate also said she can only trust herself when she wants a task completed to her own high standards.
The actress shared: ''My work ethic is no one is bloody going to do it for you. At the end of the day, if the chips are down and something goes wrong, you should only ever have yourself to blame.
''So dig deep, get on with it, and don't complain.''
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Many ticket-holders couldn't get into the O2 Arena show on Tuesday night (September 19th) because they didn't bring photo ID to match their booking.
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...