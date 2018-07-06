Kate Winslet and Diane Keaton are to team up for the first time in new movie 'Blackbird'.

The 42-year-old star and the 72-year-old actress will play a mother and daughter in the forthcoming film, which is to be directed by Roger Michell, after he paired the actresses together for the project.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the motion picture will start shooting in September in the UK, despite being set in the US.

Michell will team up with Keaton again after working alongside her on 2010 comedy movie 'Morning Glory', which also starred Harrison Ford and Rachel McAdams.

Winslet is set for a busy year as she has been shooting scenes for hotly-anticipated film 'Avatar 2', which is due to drop in 2020.

The 'Titanic' star will play free diver Ronal in the upcoming movie, and she demanded to do all ''her own water work'' in the film, director James Cameron revealed last year.

Speaking in November, he said: ''She's very excited about it. She blazed through for a couple of days of rehearsals and saw the world that we had created, and how we do the work, and she's very excited. She plays a character who's part of the Sea People, the reef people. The one thing she did do is demand that she do all her own water work. I said, 'Alright, that's fine, we'll have to teach you how to free dive.'

''The other actors are up to three- and four-minute breath holds. We've already been doing underwater capture.

''We did a scene last week with six teenagers, well, actually five teenagers and one seven-year-old underwater holding their breath for a couple minutes and acting, actually doing a dialogue scene under water because they speak kind of a sign language.''