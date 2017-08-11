Kate Winslet was amazed by how ''easygoing'' Justin Timberlake was on the set of Woody Allen's new movie 'Wonder Wheel'.
Kate Winslet was amazed by how ''easygoing'' Justin Timberlake was on the set of 'Wonder Wheel'.
The 41-year-old actress starred alongside the singer and actor in the Woody Allen movie and gushed about how much of a ''wonderful'' person Justin is.
She told Entertainment Weekly: ''He's such a wonderful person. I would turn to him and say, 'Do you know what, Justin Timberlake? The best thing about you being in this film is that you're really not ''Justin Timberlake''.
''If you had really been ''Justin Timberlake'' it could have been a complete nightmare, but really you're not ''Justin Timberlake'' at all, you're just some guy named Justin. He's totally unvain, he has an absolutely infuriating ability to learn lines fast, and he's an all around great person - humble, fun, hard-working, easygoing, no ego. Such a joy, really.''
Meanwhile, Kate previously opened up about the struggles of Hollywood, revealing she was once told she would have to settle for ''fat girl parts'' when she first embarked on her acting career.
She said: ''I got bullied at school, they called me 'blubber', they teased me for wanting to act, they locked me in the cupboard, laughed at me. I wasn't the prettiest, I've always had big feet, and I was even told that I might be lucky in my acting if I was happy to settle for the fat girl parts. And they would say, 'You're just not what we're looking for Kate,' I'd hear that a lot.
''I didn't have the perfect body and I would rarely hear anything positive so I began to feel uncomfortable in my own skin. It made it hard, I wanted to give up. 'Maybe I should rethink this acting thing,' I said to myself but it was my passion and it made me happy!''
Could Hasselhoff's popular former franchise make its way back into the spotlight?
Critically-acclaimed series 'The Handmaid's Tale' took home two accolades on the night.
The Rolling Stones star has thanked fans for their support following the news.
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...