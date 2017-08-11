Kate Winslet was amazed by how ''easygoing'' Justin Timberlake was on the set of 'Wonder Wheel'.

The 41-year-old actress starred alongside the singer and actor in the Woody Allen movie and gushed about how much of a ''wonderful'' person Justin is.

She told Entertainment Weekly: ''He's such a wonderful person. I would turn to him and say, 'Do you know what, Justin Timberlake? The best thing about you being in this film is that you're really not ''Justin Timberlake''.

''If you had really been ''Justin Timberlake'' it could have been a complete nightmare, but really you're not ''Justin Timberlake'' at all, you're just some guy named Justin. He's totally unvain, he has an absolutely infuriating ability to learn lines fast, and he's an all around great person - humble, fun, hard-working, easygoing, no ego. Such a joy, really.''

Meanwhile, Kate previously opened up about the struggles of Hollywood, revealing she was once told she would have to settle for ''fat girl parts'' when she first embarked on her acting career.

She said: ''I got bullied at school, they called me 'blubber', they teased me for wanting to act, they locked me in the cupboard, laughed at me. I wasn't the prettiest, I've always had big feet, and I was even told that I might be lucky in my acting if I was happy to settle for the fat girl parts. And they would say, 'You're just not what we're looking for Kate,' I'd hear that a lot.

''I didn't have the perfect body and I would rarely hear anything positive so I began to feel uncomfortable in my own skin. It made it hard, I wanted to give up. 'Maybe I should rethink this acting thing,' I said to myself but it was my passion and it made me happy!''