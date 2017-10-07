Idris Elba has ''a thing'' for feet.

The 45-year-old actor has admitted he has a fondness for the body part, and when he was filming 'The Mountain Between Us' with Kate Winslet he asked the 'Titanic' star to keep her socks on during an intimate scene because he ''loves'' toes too much, although his request made his 42-year-old co-star fear he disliked her feet.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday (06.10.17), the blonde beauty revealed the 'Luther' star's secret fetish. She said: ''We got naked but Idris asked me to keep my socks on. I thought he didn't like feet but, it is the opposite, Idris loves feet.''

And the British hunk confirmed: ''I've just got a bit of a thing.''

Although Idris dished out the unusual demand, Kate has admitted she was the person on set who became ''quite bossy'' when they filmed the steamy sex session.

And the movie icon has revealed she felt obliged to take control of the situation because she had the most experience filming raunchy scenes and because film director Hany Abu Assad felt ''really quite nervous'' about approaching the scene.

She explained: ''I had to get quite bossy. I've done quite a lot of these scenes before and poor [director Hany Abu-Assad] was really quite nervous and had an extensive shot list and I thought, 'We are never going to get this done.' ''

But the 55-year-old creative mastermind was not the only one who was apprehensive about the snippet in the drama movie, as Idris was also ''nervous'' about that section in the production.

Kate continued: ''Idris was a bit nervous too and everything was moving a bit slowly so I just said, 'Okay boys, this is what we are going to do...' and we just got on with it.''