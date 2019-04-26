Kate Upton refuses to weigh herself after having her child.

The 26-year-old star - who has five-month-old daughter Genevieve with her husband Justin Verlander - insists she isn't worried about what it is on the scale but knows she is getting ''stronger''.

She said: ''I am definitely making progress, and there's little wins. I personally don't love getting on the scale too much, because it fluctuates from so many things, like breastfeeding, or if I'm bloated or too hydrated or not hydrated enough. It's kind of a buzzkill when you see that number. So I always try to focus on my weights - am I going up in weights, do I feel stronger when I'm doing lunges. I'm definitely getting stronger and feeling better.''

And Kate says her ''whole mindset changed so much'' when she focused on her strength rather than the number on the scales.

She added: ''My whole mindset changed so much, instead of trying to fit into this perfect mould that I thought I was trying to be. As soon as I started caring about my strength, I felt healthier. I felt stronger. I was able to have more energy and be more active. And I was happier, honestly.''

The blonde beauty admits it was hard getting back into exercise after the birth.

She shared to People magazine: ''I felt very strong the whole pregnancy, and then you're starting completely over again. It all disappears! I did the workouts and I started at phase 1, which used to be so easy for me, and suddenly I was struggling so much. That's why doing the workouts is so great, because Ben spread them out, so you're easing into it and building that strength again.''