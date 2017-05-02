Kate Upton wants to add a ''flair of sexuality'' to her wedding dress.

The 24-year-old model is busy planning her wedding to Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander - who proposed to her in a year ago - and has said although she hasn't settled on a dress yet she knows whatever her final decision will be, the dress will have a sexy twist.

She said: ''I like it all, so maybe [I'll have] multiple dresses. Maybe a nice long sleeve, and then also the big tulle one. I think that I always like to add a little flair of sexuality to any outfit I'm wearing.''

And Kate doesn't have to worry about offending family members by showing too much skin, as she claims even her grandparents have seen her racy shots for the swimwear issue of Sports Illustrated magazine, which she has graced the cover of three times.

She added: ''My grandparents get 'Sports Illustrated' ... they've seen it.''

The blonde beauty had nothing but kind words to say about her 34-year-old husband-to-be, saying did an ''amazing'' job at collaborating with jeweller Anita Ko on a one-of-a-kind engagement ring that reportedly set him back a whopping $1 million.

She said: ''He did amazing. He knew that I would be wearing it every single day, so he did all of this research behind the ring, and he almost had like a mood board set out that he was looking at and what he thought I would like.

''He did [ask my parents], but he doesn't trust my parents with secrets because they told me once what he was getting me for my birthday, so he only told them two days before he asked me. They kept it quiet.''

And Kate also revealed the pair want to have a ''destination wedding'' because they rarely get to go on vacation due to their hectic schedules, but they haven't yet settled on a location.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[We're] planning towards a destination wedding. We don't really get the opportunity to go on a lot of vacations together because of how long baseball season is, and how busy we both are, so I think that what we want for our wedding [is to] have all of our closest friends and families go on an extended vacation together.''