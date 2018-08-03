Kate Upton sizzles in Yamamay's Autumn 2018 campaign.

The 26-year-old pregnant model shot the advertorial for the Italian lingerie brand before recently announcing her pregnancy and Kate shows off her famous curves in the racy shots.

Yamamay said: ''Kate Upton is expecting her first baby and Yamamay is proud to have a future mother as its ambassador who, with her curves, manages to communicate the natural beauty and uniqueness of every woman.''

The campaign for the upcoming 'Perfect Fit' collection shows Kate in a range of flattering lingerie, which promises to ''adapt to the real body of the woman''.

Kate wears a black lacy bra, briefs and suspenders in one image, while she opts for a pair of high-waisted pants and a bra in another.

A floral sleepwear set, unbuttoned to show off a lacy bra and a black bodysuit also feature.

She also wows in floral lingerie with a matching robe.

The 'Perfect Fit' collection is an ''open innovation'' project developed in Yamamay's Research and Development department which worked with a team of university researchers for a year to ''reproduce the real shape of today's woman''.

This is not Kate's first time working with the lingerie brand; earlier this year she fronted its Spring-Summer 2018 campaign.

The previous pictures were shot by Giampaolo Sgura and the hashtag #ConfidentBeauty was used to advertise the range.

Sharing pictures from the shoot on Instagram, Kate wrote: ''Love wearing @yamamayofficial to feel confident and beautiful at the most intimate layers!''

Speaking about why they chose Kate again, Yamamay said: ''For the second year running, the brand has chosen the gorgeous actress and model Kate Upton, elected the 'hottest woman of 2018' by Maxim USA, to convey this important message.''