Kate Upton's gym class was interrupted by angry animal rights activists protesting her partnership with Canada Goose.

The 27-year-old supermodel announced she was joining forces with the outwear brand in November to support their campaign for the conservation of polar bears.

And on Wednesday (18.12.19), whilst she was running her Strong4Me Fitness class in New York, the activists hurled verbal abuse at her, screaming ''shame on you!'' as they made their way into Skimm HQ.

They also shouted that she had ''blood on their hands.''

According to PageSix, one vegan protestor even wished death on the Sports Illustrated beauty.

He allegedly said: ''I hope you get shot in the head and you're strangled to death ... You're an influencer.

''You should be promoting kindness and yet you promote violence. Shame on you, you murderer!''

Kate didn't respond to the activists, who were said to be pushed out of the studio by the gym-goers in the room.

Canada Goose has long been condoned for their use of animal fur and feathers in their garments which are allegedly obtained via cruel methods.

Upton announced her partnership with the company on World Kindness Day (13.11.19).

She wrote: ''I'm proud to partner with Canada Goose and PBI to help raise awareness and ensure a future for Polar Bears. I recently had the honor of visiting the new PBI House to learn about polar bears, polar bear research, and the role each of us plays in polar bear conservation.

Thank you @canadagoose & @polarbearsinternational for you efforts to make this world a better place. (sic)''

The model is yet to comment publicity on the incident.

Several celebrities, including Pamela Anderson - a long-time PETA member - have condemned Canada Goose.

The 52-year-old model-and-actress previously penned a letter to over 800 Canada Goose employees urging them to use their positions to put pressure on the company to stop using fur from coyotes on the hoods on some of their jackets due to the cruel trapping methods.

As well as the letter written by former 'Baywatch' actress Pamela, actor Justin Long went undercover inside a Canada Goose store to highlight the use of coyote fur and actress Maggie Q led a protest outside the company's Toronto headquarters calling for coyote fur use to end.

Meanwhile, last March, Drake was urged by animal rights group PETA to end his association with the brand after claiming to have become a vegetarian.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) penned an open letter to the 'Hold On, We're Going Home' hitmaker telling him that if he was in fact vegetarian he should end his clothing line OVO Clothing's association with Canada Goose.