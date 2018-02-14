Kate Upton was ''laughing in the face of death'' when she was swept off a rock by a huge wave while shooting for Sports Illustrated in Aruba.

The 25-year-old model was posing on a rock, wearing only a heavy tulle skirt, when the large wave crashed into her and knocked her off her perch and now Kate has spoken out about the incident.

Speaking in a video shared on the Sports Illustrated Instagram account, Kate said: ''I really saw the vision for the photo, but as I climbed on the rock I did look down and was like 'this is going to end badly'.

''It didn't look that large from my point of view, but it must have hit the rock just right. This skirt whenever it's wet with all the tools it is very heavy and it dragged me down.

''I felt like I was laughing in the face of death. Looking back, that probably should have been a moment when we photoshopped me on there.''

The footage was shared with the caption: ''Whoops! Things got a little rocky on @kateupton's #SISwim 2018 shoot in Aruba!''

Photographer Yu Tsai praised the ''brave'' model for her efforts.

Tsai wrote on Instagram: ''No words can describe my love for the brave and iconic @kateupton.''

Video footage of the incident, showed Kate falling as a member of the crew tried to save her.

Kate lander her first SI swimsuit edition cover when she was 19 in 2012, she had her second in 2013 and graced the cover again last year.