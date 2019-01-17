Kate Upton's daughter is a ''really good baby''.

The 26-year-old model gave birth to her daughter Genevieve - whom she has with her husband Justin Verlander - in November, and has said her tot is ''really cute'', and is well-behaved as she's already letting Kate sleep through the night without waking up.

She said: ''I'm like, 'I'm just sleeping through the night now,' so it's still fresh in my mind. She actually is a really good baby. I feel like she's a really cute mixture of us both.''

And just two months after giving birth, Kate says she's not even thinking about adding to her brood yet.

The blonde beauty added: ''I can't even think about having more kids now.''

Kate says her priorities have shifted since giving birth, but she still makes time for her daily workout routine, although she notes she now only spends 30 minutes working on her body.

She told 'Extra': ''Your priorities really do shift because it's all about the baby. I still find time to work out ... I've been doing my Strong4Me workouts, which are 30-minute workouts that you can do at home.

''I do it right after I breastfeed, when she's just going down for a nap and fit in a little me time too, because it's important to stay strong and stay energised while being a mom.''

The model's dedication to working out comes after she recently revealed she still has ''a long way to go'' to lose her baby weight.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Getting in a little cardio with a family beach walk. I'm not going to lie to you and tell you I've been working out and eating healthy. It's so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I'm trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it! I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019! #strong4me (sic)''