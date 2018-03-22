Kate Upton wore a see-through gown to her wedding.

The 25-year-old model and actress married professional baseball player Justin Verlander in November 2017 in a top secret ceremony but has decided to let the world in on their magical day by posting the never-before-seen images to her Instagram page and 'The Other Woman' star decided to wear two dresses to mark her special occasion.

To the couple's ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, Kate wore a long sleeve lace Valentino dress with an A-line lace and tulle skirt, which she accessorised with a pair of embellished cream satin heels, some diamond earrings and a floor-length lace veil and wore her golden blonde locks in soft waves swept to one side.

But it was the gown she wore to her wedding reception which stole the show, as she showcased a see-through beaded gown with a daring thigh-high split which she layered over just-visible nude underwear.

And she admitted ahead of their big day that her husband wouldn't have had a problem with whatever dress she chose to wear to the wedding, as he is fully ''supportive'' of her.

She told PeopleStyle: ''Justin is so supportive and I don't think that he would honestly have a strong opinion in that way. He's a lover, not a judger.''

Kate and Justin tied the knot at an Italian ''greenhouse'' venue which housed blush-toned florals and lavish table displays, and she wrapped up her flurry of wedding posts by thanking ''everyone who helped make the special day so extraordinary''.

The couple got engaged in 2016 and Kate admitted the pair had to keep their big news a secret because Justin had just started the new baseball season.

She said: ''I'm really excited, he asked me right before season started so we've been keeping it on the down low for quite a while. So I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the world!''