Kate Upton is ''so obsessed'' with her baby daughter.

The 26-year-old model gave birth to Genevieve, whom she has with her husband Justin Verlander, in November and she has admitted she can't take her eyes off her little girl because she's ''laughing and smiling a lot'' now she's six months old.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kate said: ''She melts my heart. I'm so obsessed with her.''

The blonde bombshell is also determined to teach her daughter the importance of a healthy lifestyle because eating well and exercise boosts mental positivity.

She explained: ''[I want her] to be as happy as she can possibly be and to grow up in a healthy lifestyle. Eating healthy and working out is putting you in the best mental place to be your best self and to have that confidence.''

Kate previously said she was avoiding the scales because she didn't care what she weighed post-baby as she knew she was getting ''stronger.''

She said at the time: ''I am definitely making progress, and there's little wins. I personally don't love getting on the scale too much, because it fluctuates from so many things, like breastfeeding, or if I'm bloated or too hydrated or not hydrated enough. It's kind of a buzzkill when you see that number.

''So I always try to focus on my weights - am I going up in weights, do I feel stronger when I'm doing lunges. I'm definitely getting stronger and feeling better.

''My whole mindset changed so much, instead of trying to fit into this perfect mould that I thought I was trying to be.

''As soon as I started caring about my strength, I felt healthier. I felt stronger. I was able to have more energy and be more active. And I was happier, honestly.''

But 'The Other Woman' star did find it hard getting back into exercise.

She said: ''I felt very strong the whole pregnancy, and then you're starting completely over again. It all disappears! I did the workouts and I started at phase 1, which used to be so easy for me, and suddenly I was struggling so much.''