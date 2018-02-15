Kate Upton is glad women have a platform to speak about their experiences with sexual harassment.

Earlier this month, the Sports Illustrated model accused Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual misconduct - allegations he has denied - and she has now spoken of her excitement with the ''#metoo'' movement encouraging other women not to be silent.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I appreciate the support so much. It's such an exciting time for women because now we have a platform to not allow the norm to be the norm anymore.

''I'm just really excited about this movement and am happy to create a platform for other women to speak their stories as well.''

Kate, 25, believes change was necessary in the modelling industry to make it a safer environment, and suggested the best way to achieve that is for women to keep speaking out.

She said: ''I think it's women continuing to speak out and not accept what was the norm [that will create change]... And to expect being treated in a professional way in a professional setting.''

Her comments come after she told Time magazine that, when she first met Marciano in 2011, he ''forcibly'' grabbed her breasts.

She added: ''He started feeling them - playing with them actually. After I pushed him away, he said, 'I'm making sure they're real.' ''

As the meeting went on, she claimed he continued to touch her in a ''very dominating and aggressive way''.

Marciano has denied Kate's allegations.

He said: ''I fully support the #metoo movement. At the same time, I will not allow others to defame me and tarnish my reputation. I have pledged to Guess and its Board of Directors my full support and cooperation with a fair and impartial investigation.''