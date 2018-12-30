Kate Upton still has ''a long way to go'' to lose her baby weight.

The 26-year-old model - who gave birth to her daughter in November - has admitted in a new Instagram post that she's struggling to shed her excess weight, although she's determined ''not to get down'' on herself.

Alongside a family shot of her walking along a seafront, Kate - who married baseball star Justin Verlander in 2017 - wrote: ''Getting in a little cardio with a family beach walk. I'm not going to lie to you and tell you I've been working out and eating healthy. It's so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I'm trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it! I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019! #strong4me (sic)''

Prior to giving birth, Kate revealed she'd been working out because it had made her feel ''better''.

The model - who announced her pregnancy in July - said: ''I stopped working out for a month [because I] was so tired and there was so much travel. But I've been completely trying to stay healthy and work out through the pregnancy, and doing the best I can. It makes me feel better, honestly.

''What I'm working toward is different. Instead of working toward being super fit, I'm strengthening my pelvic [area] and doing a lot of hip thrusts, body-weight hip thrusts and lunges and squats to help with delivery and make it easier, hopefully. Fingers crossed.''

Kate also revealed Justin, 35, was disappointed that she wasn't gripped by bizarre food cravings.

She shared: ''Justin was the most excited about weird cravings. He kept being like, 'I can't wait for the pickle run in the middle of the night.' I'm like, 'Okay.' But I haven't had anything. I'm fine with all food...''