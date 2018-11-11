Kate Upton and her husband Justin Verlander welcomed a baby girl into the world last week.
Kate Upton has given birth to a baby girl.
The 26-year-old model and her husband Justin Verlander welcomed daughter Genevieve into the world last Wednesday (07.11.18) and the tot has already ''stolen'' her father's heart.
Kate took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of Genevieve's hand resting by her face and wrote: ''Genevieve Upton Verlander [heart emoji] 11.7.18 (sic)''
And Justin posted a photo of the three of them holding hands with the caption: ''Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my [heart] the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018. (sic)''
The 'Other Woman' actress - who announced her pregnancy in July - previously admitted she had done her best to stay ''healthy'' over the last few months and kept working out as it made her feel ''better''.
She said: ''I stopped working out for a month [because I] was so tired and there was so much travel. But I've been completely trying to stay healthy and work out through the pregnancy, and doing the best I can. It makes me feel better, honestly. What I'm working toward is different. Instead of working toward being super fit, I'm strengthening my pelvic [area] and doing a lot of hip thrusts, body-weight hip thrusts and lunges and squats to help with delivery and make it easier, hopefully. Fingers crossed.''
And Kate's 35-year-old husband was left feeling disappointed when his wife failed to be gripped by bizarre food cravings.
She said: ''Justin was the most excited about weird cravings. He kept being like, 'I can't wait for the pickle run in the middle of the night.' I'm like, 'Okay.' But I haven't had anything. I'm fine with all food...''
