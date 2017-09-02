Kate Upton is excited about tying the knot with fiancé Justin Verlander but admits she finds wedding planning ''super stressful''.
The 25-year-old model is looking forward to marrying her fiancé Justin Verlander but thinks planning the big day is really ''sucky''.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''The whole thing is really stressful ... Ultimately, you think whenever you're getting married that your wedding is just going to be this magical moment and people just show up. Later you realise, 'Oh, I have to pick out everything and I'm planning this,' and that's the sucky part.''
Kate and Justin are yet to set a date for their big day but the blonde beauty already knows that it is ''gonna be good''.
She shared: ''It's gonna be a good date no matter what. As long as we're surrounded by friends and family.''
And Kate is so excited about finding her dream dress.
She added: ''They're so many dresses and designers it's been fun to look around. I'm excited to finalise everything.''
Justin and Kate got engaged last year and the baseball star was keen to create a ''one-of-a-kind'' engagement ring that resembled their ''exceptional'' love.
Jeweller Anita Ko said: ''Justin and I collaborated on creating the most perfect one-of-a-kind ring that is rare and of exceptional quality ... just like their love.''
Whilst Kate added of the engagement: ''He asked me right before the [baseball] season started, so we've been keeping it on the down low for quite a while, so I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the world.''
