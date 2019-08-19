Kate Upton has blasted the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

The 30-year-old Sports Illustrated model hit out at the lingerie brand's annual extravaganza - which has reportedly been axed this year - claiming that people are sick of its lack of inclusivity.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live', Kate said: ''You know what? We're sick of seeing the same body type. You have to be body inclusive now. Every woman needs to be represented otherwise it's a snoozefest.''

Kate previously took part in a 2011 photo shoot for the brand but has not appeared in the show.

And she is not the only former VS model to blast the company as Karlie Kloss - who walked away from her role as a VS angel in 2015 - recently revealed her decision came after she started studying feminist theory at New York University's Gallatin School and it made her question the message she wanted to put out to young women.

She explained: ''The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria's Secret was I didn't feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful.

''I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world.''

Meanwhile, back in July, model Shanina Shaik claimed that the VS show will not be happening in 2019.

She said: ''Unfortunately the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year. It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about.

''I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it's the best show in the world.''