Kate Upton is expecting her first child with Justin Verlander.

The 26-year-old model - who is married to 35-year-old baseball star Justin - revealed her happy news with a photograph shared on Instagram on Saturday (14.07.18), which showed her sporting a slight baby bump while standing on a balcony of a room at the W South Beach hotel in Miami.

She captioned the image: ''#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander [sunshine and loveheart emojis] (sic)''

Kate - who is currently in Miami for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Swim Week - has also posted the same message on her Twitter account.

The blonde beauty married Justin in Italy in November last year, and the sports star previously opened up about their special day.

He recalled: ''It was a very special moment. It was pretty storybook. The moment the gates opened and I saw her walking down the aisle, I lost it. She looked so beautiful, and I had been looking forward to that day for a long time.

''All the emotions came to me, and it was everything I had imagined it would be and more.''

Justin admitted it was a moment he'll never forget, describing the American model as his ''best friend''.

He shared: ''Being able to look out and see everyone that we love and her walking down the aisle was a very special moment that I'll never forget.

''I'm truly blessed to be able to share these experiences with my best friend, and all our close friends and family were there.''

Justin and Kate started dating in 2014, and the baseball player has joked that his life would be ''downhill'' after his wedding day.

He said: ''As my brother-in-law loves to point out at the wedding, it was pretty much the pinnacle of my life, and now from there, it's downhill!''