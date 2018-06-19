Kate Spade's funeral will be held in Kansas City on Thursday (21.06.18).

The fashion designer will be laid to rest at 3pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church - where her beloved grandparents got married - in her hometown in Missouri later this week, according to the Kansas City Star newspaper.

An obituary on Dignity Memorial detailed Kate's devotion to her family and career.

It reads: ''Loyal almost to a fault, Katy could be counted on to support her friends and family in times of trouble without question or judgment.

''Her sense of humour was one of her most enduring and charming qualities. Her quick and infectious laugh still resonates in the minds of all who knew her.

''Katy will always be remembered lovingly for her conscientiousness and empathy. She loved animals. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister.

''Katy was kind beyond words to describe. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her and by the millions she inspired.''

Kate's family have asked that donations be made to ASPCA or to Wayside Waifs, which is Kansas City's largest no-kill animal shelter, instead of flowers.

Kate was found dead at her home in Manhattan, New York City, on June 5 following an apparent suicide.

The day after her passing, her husband Andy Spade - who wasn't living with the fashion guru at the time - said his wife had been suffering with depression.

He said in a statement: ''Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years.

''My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.''

Kate and Andy, who got married in 1994, have daughter Frances, 13, together.