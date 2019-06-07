Kate Spade's husband can feel her ''presence'' with him.

The late fashion designer's spouse Andrew Spade has planted a beautiful fir tree outside the home he lives in with their 14-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix in a bid to keep her ''magical spirit and energy'' close to them every day.

Taking to his Instagram account on June 6 - one day after the one-year anniversary of her passing - he uploaded a photograph of the decorated tree and wrote: ''Dear Katy, this tree is for you. Bea and are planting it outside of our big window to keep your magical spirit and energy close to us everyday. It will bless our new home in California and radiate your essence 365 days a year.

''You were illumines and we feel your presence wherever we go. I want to thank you for all of the wonderful gifts you gave me over the years. For your beauty, intelligence and grace under pressure. For your boundless generosity, unflappable honesty and kindness to all living things. For your strength, courage and conviction to your ideals. For your belief in me and so many others. For your infectious laughter and sharp wit.

''There was never a dull moment with you. Through the peaks and valleys and alleyways we serpentined through together you were always there. We grew up together, helped raise one another yet vowed to retain our innocence as best we could. You taught me that modesty is always the best policy, to see the good in everyone and to stand up for the crazy and less fortunate.

''You hated hype and loved the humble. You called me out on my bullshit yet were nonjudgmental. You talked straight and let me know when I was was being cynical or sarcastic. You were my best friend, my confidant, my partner in life, business and mischief. The ying to my yang and the zig to my zag. We played ping pong with ideas. Our shared passion for The Golden Rule, Kipling's ''If'', Strunk and White, Atticus Finch and millions other things bound us together like superglue. You were and still are my Superwoman.

''I hope you know how many people you inspired through the example you set in the way you lived and the work you created. You were and still are my favorite poem. I can't tell you how grateful I am for all you have given me and so many others. May your bright, multicolored spirit shine down on us everyday.

''Heaven is lucky to have you but please know you are truly missed by us still here on earth. Love, Andy (sic)''

Andy - who had been living separately from Kate for 10 months before her death - revealed shortly after her passing that she had been battling with depression.

Kate was found dead in her Manhattan apartment after taking her own life.