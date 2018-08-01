Kate Spade's husband is celebrating Christmas in July for his late wife.

The accessories designer took her own life last month after battling depression and anxiety and Andy Spade and their daughter Bea, 13, came up with a festive tribute in honour of the fashion icon.

Breaking his social media silence for the first time since Kate's death, Andy shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday (31.07.18) of a Christmas tree decorated with a star and festive lights, in the middle of the desert.

He wrote alongside the post: ''She was born Christmas Eve, 1962.She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city. I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and stay at their home through a difficult time.

''This tree was standing alone beside the house so we ordered those multicolored, old fashioned lights from Amazon or Target and another dear personal friend gave me a really Iong extension cord and Bea and I cut a star out of the cardboard box the lights came on and wrapped it in Reynolds wrap (TM) like we do every Christmas.(sic)''

Andy - who had been living separately from Kate for 10 months before her death - previously paid a touching tribute to his spouse following her passing at the age of 55.

He said in a statement: ''Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.

''Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn't her. There were personal demons she was battling.''