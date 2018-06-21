Kate Spade's father Earl Brosnahan died just one day before her funeral.

The late fashion designer - who was tragically found dead at her home on June 5 following an apparent suicide aged 55 - was laid to rest in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday (21.06.18), but her dad sadly passed away a day before the memorial.

In a statement from the Brosnahan family, they said: ''We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy's father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr.(Frank), passed away last night at age 89. He has been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter.''

He is survived by his wife, Sandy - who was bedside when he passed - three brothers and a sister, five children and eight grandchildren.

Earl has opened up about his daughter's tragic death days after the news broke, and revealed the family's bond would help them through such a sad time.

He told the Kansas City Star: ''I think they're all right. We're a large family and all close... We'll get through it. But we certainly miss our bright, sunshiney little person.''

An obituary notice published earlier this week revealed that Kate was to be laid to rest on Thursday in her hometown at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church - where her beloved grandparents got married.

The day after her passing, her husband Andy Spade - who wasn't living with the fashion guru at the time - said his wife had been suffering with depression.

He said in a statement: ''Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years.

''My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.''

Kate and Andy, who got married in 1994, have daughter Frances, 13, together.