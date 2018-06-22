Kate Spade was laid to rest in Kansas City on Thursday (21.06.18).

The American fashion designer - who took her own life in her Manhattan apartment earlier this month - was mourned by hundreds of her friends and family at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Redemptorist Church.

A large number of those in attendance were seen sporting Kate Spade bags in tribute to the acclaimed designer, according to the Kansas City Star newspaper.

Kate's husband Andy Spade and his movie-star brother David Spade were among the mourners.

The designer's funeral was staged just a day after her father, Earl Brosnahan Jr, passed away at the age of 89.

In a statement given to 'Good Morning America', the family explained: ''We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy's father ... passed away last night.

''He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing.''

Before the funeral, Kate's family asked that donations be made to ASPCA or to Wayside Waifs, which is Kansas City's largest no-kill animal shelter, instead of flowers.

The day after Kate's passing, her husband Andy Spade - who wasn't living with the fashion guru at the time - said his wife had been suffering with depression.

He shared: ''Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years.

''My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.''

Kate and Andy, who got married in 1994, have a 13-year-old daughter called Frances together.