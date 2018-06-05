Kate Spade has died at the age of 55.

The fashion designer behind the eponymously titled Kate Spade New York fashion brand was found dead in her New York apartment in what appears to have been a suicide, according to The New York Times.

The publication reports that Kate was found in her Park Avenue home by her housekeeper and is believed to have left a note, although officials have not divulged any more information as of the time of writing.

Kate was a successful designer, having founded Kate Spade New York in 1993 with her husband Andy Spade, who is the brother of actor David Spade.

The line began by designing its infamously colourful handbags before expanding into other accessories and clothing, and eventually became a billion dollar brand.

Kate sold her ownership stake in the brand in 2006, and in 2016 she revealed she had taken time away from designing in order to raise her 13-year-old daughter Frances.

She said at the time: ''I needed a break and I really wanted to raise my daughter [Frances]. People asked me, 'Don't you miss it?' I really didn't. I mean, I loved what I was doing, but I didn't miss it as much as I thought I might.''

However, Kate went back to designing in 2016 when she launched accessories brand Frances Valentine, and even legally changed her name to Kate Valentine Spade in order to match her new label.

She said about the move: ''I thought it was important to distinguish who I am now. I'm the same person, but there's a difference.''

Kate's sad passing means she is survived by her daughter and her husband, whom she was married to for 24 years.

As of the time of writing, the family have not released a statement.