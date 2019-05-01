Kate Nash credits 'GLOW' for giving her ''confidence''.

The 31-year-old singer-turned-actress - who stars as Rhonda 'Britannica' Richardson in the Netflix wrestling drama - was worried when producers asked her to dye her hair back to its natural red for the role because she didn't want to go back to feeling ''downtrodden'' and bullied but after she did it, she realised she was in a position to ''reclaim'' herself.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''Filming 'GLOW' helped with my confidence...

''Hair is so important and emotional.

''I dyed mine black and blond after a break-up - there's something really powerful about changing your hair when you're in a weird place.

''In method acting classes, hair is considered one of the senses. But when I started working on 'GLOW' in 2017, they wanted to dye my hair back to red, my natural colour.

''I was really scared about it - I didn't want to go back to that girl from 10 years ago.

''I don't think I had dealt with a lot of what had happened to me, from being in the media and feeling bullied, all these things made me feel downtrodden. I didn't feel like a woman with that hair - I felt like a girl. But as I was watching it change in the mirror I thought: ''This is really important. This is me reclaiming myself.''

Kate regards her wardrobe as a ''dressing up box'' but admitted she struggles to know what to wear in ''normal situations''.

She said: ''I love any excuse to dress up; my wardrobe's a bit like a fancy dress box. Sometimes it's hard for me to dress for normal situations.

''A lot of the time I'm either performing or travelling - so what I wear is either really fun or just really comfortable. For anything in between I think, 'Oh God, I don't know how to dress myself. But when I get on stage I'm just like, 'I can wear anything I want!' ''