Kate Nash says the music industry makes musicians ''feel like they're failing''.

The 'Foundations' hitmaker has slammed how she was treated by some of the men in the music industry when she was 18-years-old and claimed they are not ''thinking about the mental safety'' of young artists.

She said: ''I look back on myself, and some of the ways I was being talked to, and not taken care of is appalling. I would never treat an 18-year-old girl the way some of the men in the industry were treating me ...

''The music industry makes every musician feel like they're failing. It's so much about putting women down. A lot of artists are quite mentally fragile. That's part of being an artist, I think, and I've had some horrible managers. I don't think they're thinking about the mental safety of a lot of young artists.''

The 29-year-old singer has decided to crowdfund to make her new album and is using platform Kickstarter.

She added: ''I started on MySpace, and Kickstarter is like a new version. I just put my faith in my fans, and I've had an amazing response.''

Meanwhile, Kate hopes that talking about sexism will improve things in the future for women.

She told Newsbeat: ''Talking about sexism is a way to change it hopefully for other women in the future, so they don't have to go through some of the stuff I've gone through.''

Meanwhile, Kate previously revealed she has been ''taken advantage of'' by men in the music industry in the past.

She said: ''When I look at people who were working with me, they were all old men and they took advantage of me. I just don't think there's a lot of support and care for artists and their mental health. Most artists have mental health issues. This tour I'm doing in the UK - we're doing it with MIND (a mental health charity in the UK). A lot of the songs I've written address the topic of [mental health]. I just want it to become really easy to talk about.''