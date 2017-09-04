Kate Moss is set to open new Reserved store this week.

The 43-year-old model is on hand to officially open the doors of the Polish fashion brand's flagship store in London's Oxford Street on Wednesday (06.09.17), which will stock the label's menswear, womenswear and childrenswear ranges.

This news comes shortly after the blonde-haired beauty was announced as the face of the fashion house for their Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign last month.

Speaking previously about their brand representative, the Marketing Director of Monika Kaplan, said: ''Choosing Kate for a brand face is not accidental. Reserved is entering the UK market, so we wanted someone to represent the best in London. And here comes Kate Moss... not just a British fashion icon but also a global one.''

But the catwalk icon will not be the only star attending the launch event in a few days time, as 30-year-old singer Mollie King, television presenter Laura Whitmore, 32, and fellow model Reece King will entertain crowds that flock to the venue with a DJ set, whilst fashion and beauty blogger, Tanya Burr, will host the Style Hub, to help advise customers on the best garments to suit their body shapes.

And the first 100 customers to make it in the store first will be the lucky recipients of a 20 per cent off discount, which can be used to spend at their will during the event.

The loyal supporters will also be able to get up close and personal to the style muse and musicians, and also enjoy personal styling sessions, as well as the possibility of a complimentary gift with their purchase.