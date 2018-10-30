Kate Moss wants the models her agency represents to be ''true to themselves'' and make their own decisions.
The 44-year-old supermodel set up her own Kate Moss Agency two years ago and while she's always happy to offer her clients support and advice, she's also keen for them to make their own decisions about their work.
She told Vogue.com: ''I've probably experienced most scenarios in the industry, so can definitely pass on advice about what needs to be done and what doesn't.
''We encourage the talent to be true to themselves, and always involve them in the decisions; it's their career and so they should have a voice.''
Kate thinks it's important to keep her agency small because she wants to be as hands-on as possible.
She explained: ''I was keen to take responsibility for my own career and represent a diverse group of talent with a small 'hands-on' agency.''
The British beauty thinks her own highly successful career, particularly the early days 1990s, has helped her forge a solid foundation for her new path in business and she still gets excited to be helping create ''amazing images''.
She said: '' It was a fantastic time to start in the industry. We all grew up together. The shoots were often really spontaneous and a lot less corporate than today. We were really left to our own devices. That's what I am still inspired by today, being part of a team creating amazing images.''
Kate recently admitted she felt ''pressured'' into posing topless as a teenage model and there is no way she'd allow her own daughter, 15-year-old Lila Grace - who she has with former partner Jefferson Hack - to strip for the camera.
Questioned about advice she'd give younger models, she said: ''They don't have to do it if they don't want to do it.
''I wouldn't let my daughter do it. I look at her now, and she's 15, and to think that I was going topless at her age is crazy.''
However, she would support the teenager if she expressed an ambition to follow in her famous footsteps.
She said: ''It's up to her. I am leaving it up to her. I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do.''
