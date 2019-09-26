Kate Moss is to launch her own fashion label.

The 45-year-old supermodel is reportedly working a fashion collection under her new label Rockeens, with it expected to feature ''silk dresses and leather jackets''.

A source said: ''Kate's label is called Rockeens and this is her Victoria Beckham move. She wants to firmly establish herself as a brand, and build an empire fast. It's mostly rock-inspired silk dresses and leather jackets - basically her 'look' and aimed mass market so everyone can buy it. Kate is planning for it to become a mainstream brand, and wants it still to be making her money in 30 years' time.''

And Kate wants her 16-year-old daughter Lila Grace - who she has with her ex Jefferson Hack - to be the face of the brand.

The insider told The Sun Online: ''The clothes are currently in production in London, as she wants it to be a London cool brand. She's involved in the designing but just not the technical side. Lila Grace will be the face of it and it's due out before Christmas.''

And it's likely Kate will get nervous about her new fashion label, because she previously confessed she ''still gets nervous'' on the set of a photoshoot as she still worries that she ''doesn't know'' what she's doing when she first steps onto a photoshoot set.

She said: ''I still get nervous when I walk on set. I still kind of think, 'Oh my god I don't know what I'm thinking', then I get on set, then one pic is done, then I know what I'm doing. It's more about figuring who the character is that I'm playing or who I'm going to play that day. Figuring out who that is, then I'm OK.''