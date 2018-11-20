Kate Moss' daughter has taught her ''everything'' about beauty.

The 44-year-old supermodel has revealed that she has her 16-year-old daughter, Lila Grace Moss-Hack, to thank for keeping her on trend when it comes to make up.

She said: ''She teaches me everything. Lila and her friends follow all the beauty blogs and Instagram accounts, and she'll be like, 'Mum, you have to try this, it's amazing what they can do now.' She does all that contouring and stuff, which I'm sure they do to me when I'm at work, but I never pay any attention. I'm too busy talking.''

However, Kate thinks it is difficult for teenager Lila Grace - who she has with ex Jefferson Hack - growing up in a social media obsessed world.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''For Lila and her friends, it's hard because it's all there on the phone, the Kardashian factor, it's in their face much more than it was for us [90s models]. It's instant inspiration but also instant judgment. But she has seen me, and I'm not obsessed with myself, so hopefully that will rub off.''

However, Lila feels her supermodel mother Kate has given her lots of tips and encouraged her that ''less is more'' when it comes to make up.

Lila said: ''Mum always says, 'Less is more. To go with a fresh face and not use too much bronzer!' So I usually keep my look pretty simple. I think it's better not to wear makeup all the time and to take a break that makes it exciting when you do wear a look. As long as it's not green eyeshadow she doesn't mind me wearing makeup for school. If it's natural and fresh, that's fine.''