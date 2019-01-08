Kate Moss ''still gets nervous'' on set of a photoshoot.

The 44-year-old model has been in the business for 30 years after being scouted at just 14, but she says her wealth of experience hasn't given her a huge confidence boost, as she still worries that she ''doesn't know'' what she's doing when she first steps onto a photoshoot set.

Speaking in a video for her latest shoot with LOVE magazine, she said: ''I still get nervous when I walk on set. I still kind of think, 'Oh my god I don't know what I'm thinking', then I get on set, then one pic is done, then I know what I'm doing.

''It's more about figuring who the character is that I'm playing or who I'm going to play that day. Figuring out who that is, then I'm OK.''

Her comments come after she previously revealed she's still learning tips and tricks about beauty and make up, as she says she even gets help in the area from her 16-year-old daughter, Lila Grace Moss-Hack, whom she has with her ex Jefferson Hack.

She said: ''She teaches me everything. Lila and her friends follow all the beauty blogs and Instagram accounts, and she'll be like, 'Mum, you have to try this, it's amazing what they can do now.' She does all that contouring and stuff, which I'm sure they do to me when I'm at work, but I never pay any attention. I'm too busy talking.''

However, Lila feels her supermodel mother Kate has given her lots of tips and encouraged her that ''less is more'' when it comes to make up.

Lila said: ''Mum always says, 'Less is more. To go with a fresh face and not use too much bronzer!' So I usually keep my look pretty simple. I think it's better not to wear makeup all the time and to take a break that makes it exciting when you do wear a look. As long as it's not green eyeshadow she doesn't mind me wearing makeup for school. If it's natural and fresh, that's fine.''