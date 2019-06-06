Kate Moss is starring in a Giorgio Armani campaign for the first time in her career.

The 45-year-old supermodel has teamed up with the luxury Italian couturier to front their fall/winter 2019-2020 advertising campaign, which was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, and focus on Armani's collection's 'Rhapsody in Blue' theme.

The collaboration between the fashion house and Moss marks the first time that the duo have worked together on an advertising campaign, and Armani insisted that the partnership happened naturally because the English beauty ''stands out'' as a woman of ''singular beauty''.

In a statement, the brand said: ''A first-time interpreter of the Armani style to which her feisty, free-spirited sensual presence is brought to bear. Kate Moss stands out as a woman of singular beauty, whose personality and energy decisively set her apart from the fleeting fads of the moment.''

Kate previously admitted that she still enjoys her job because she is able to join forces with her friends, which always makes for a ''fun'' day for her.

She said: ''I love the creative process and I get to work together with some of my oldest friends, so we always have fun.''

The catwalk icon has also set up her eponymous modelling agency, and she enjoys being on the ''other side of the camera'' and working with budding models.

Kate has 16-year-old daughter Lila with her former partner Jefferson Hack and the teenager is now launching her own modelling career.