Kate Moss and Yara Shahidi star in Coach's 2019 festive campaign.

The 45-year-old British supermodel and the 19-year-old American actress-and-model have been photographed by JUERGEN TELLER for the campaign with the images released this week.

In one shot, Kate is seen wearing a dark red dress styled with a chunky black leather belt as she lies on a fallen Christmas tree whilst holding a new version of the luxury brand's Kat Saddle Bag.

'Black-ish' star Yara is seen in another image standing in the snow next to a box of festive decorations and wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the company's dinosaur mascot Rexy.

The pair are joined in the campaign by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, model Fernanda Ly and actor Miles Heizer.

The group also appears in a video titled 'Wonder For All' directed by Bunny Kinney, with Yara's family making a cameo alongside the Newark Boys choir, Spike and Tonya Lee, model and actress Camila Morrone, RuPaul's Drag Race season eight's winner Bob The Drag Queen and actor Ben Sinclair.

Explaining the inspiration behind the Christmas campaign, a Coach spokesperson said: ''The campaign follows the band of revellers as they gather at an impromptu party at a New York brownstone. Capturing the magical mood of the season, it champions the belief of coming together for the holidays and the inclusive, authentic spirit of New York.

''It sees the cast in joyful, unfiltered scenes that highlight the house's spirit of playfulness and the authentic self-expression that defines New York City.''

Last year, Coach unveiled actress-turned-singer Selena Gomez as the face of their 2018 holiday campaign 'Lights, Camera, Holiday.'

The playful series of short animated films followed the pop star and an unexpected cast of animated animals as they audition for the gig of the season - the Coach holiday store windows.

In addition, Coach released a print advertising campaign

which shows Selena emerging from a vintage car holding the brand's Parker bag in metallic leather against a New York City skyline.