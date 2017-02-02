Kate Moss' mother didn't think she was ''photogenic'' enough to be a model.

The 42-year-old supermodel was discovered at a New York airport when she was just 14 years old and no one was more shocked by her career than her mum.

She recalled: ''My mum said, 'I don't think you're that photogenic!' .''

The British beauty also admitted she ''doesn't like'' her body, despite posing naked a number of times throughout her career.

Kate - who is nude in the new issue of W magazine - told the publication: ''From the beginning, photographers always got me to take my clothes off, even though I don't like my body at all. I just had to get comfortable with being naked.''

Despite her reputation as a party girl, Kate - who has 13-year-old daughter Lila with former partner Jefferson Hack - insists she is always professional and does her best to please the photographers she is working with.

She said: ''I want to please the person behind the camera. I'm a hard worker. And I like the process of creating an image...

''People always expect me to be late. But I've always been on time. Especially for photo shoots.''

Kate also claims her fellow supermodels of the 1990s, such as Naomi Campbell and Helena Christensen, used to lead her astray and get her ''in trouble''.

Asked if the other supermodels used to give her advice, she said: ''Yes. They'd say, 'Kate, you don't have to go to rehearsal for the show--come with us for dinner!' They were so naughty. They got me in trouble.

''I wasn't innocent. I looked like an innocent. That's why I got away with murder. But I'm giving away all my secrets!''

And despite being a fashion icon, Kate admitted she frequently loses her much-admired clothes.

She said: ''I lose things. I lose my clothes all the time. It's terrible.''