Kate Moss likes shopping at vintage stores.

The supermodel likes to pick pieces up from a wide variety of places, including vintage shops as she likes the idea that there is a ''history'' behind her clothes.

She said: ''I always keep my eye out and try to visit vintage stores on my travels. I have found some great places that I return to whenever I can and have lots of favourites in London, too. I love the idea that the clothes have a history and have been worn previously. Who knows what they have experienced? Also, it's good that clothes are recycled and worn again rather than being thrown out.''

And the 45-year-old model's favourite vintage purchase was a pair of original Vivienne Westwood boots, which she purchased at Portobello market.

Asked what her best find was, she added: ''My original Vivienne Westwood Sex boots I found at Portobello market in the 90s. I try to [keep everything], but as I wear the clothes out and about not all have survived.''

Kate has also offered tips for others wanting to do the same, encouraging them to head to charity shops to find a great bargain.

Talking about any tips she has for others who want to do the same, she told The Guardian newspaper: ''I scan the rails really quickly then pull the pieces I am instantly drawn to before trying them on. Do you have any tips for shopping vintage on a budget? Head to the charity shops, you can still find brilliant pieces there if you are prepared to hunt around.''