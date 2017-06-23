Kate Moss is ''like a sister'' to fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

The 43-year-old model worked with the 45-year-old creative mastermind on the original campaign for Calvin Klein's fragrance Obsession in 1993, and now 24 years on the duo have joined forces again to shoot the new imagery for the brand's new Obsessed scent, but Mario believes their relationship is more like a sibling bond than a solely work-related partnership.

Speaking to WWD about the golden-haired beauty, he said: ''I still love her, but more like a sister I think.''

Mario has admitted he enjoyed working with the catwalk icon on the recent project, which saw them return to previous photographs taken of Kate, which were reworked for the accompanying imagery to the perfume.

Speaking about their latest venture, he said: ''It was great working on the campaign now. We looked through old images and revisited the pictures. We took ones that we didn't use, re-edited them and figured out a new way to display them again.''

However, Mario is not the only to praise Kate, as fellow model Winnie Harlow, 22, believes it is ''amazing'' Kate has boasted a successful career at the helm of the fashion industry spanning almost 30 years, which has enabled her to compile an array of photographs and have them on display like a gallery.

She said: ''It's so amazing. To have a career that is so meaningful and to have a display created of all these photos - it's like a museum.''

Meanwhile Kate, who established her own eponymous modelling agency last year, is set for a busy year ahead as she wants to continue to sign more ''characters'' to her company and pass on her knowledge of the industry to those who are part of her team ''slowly''.

Speaking previously, she said: ''We are taking it slowly. I don't want a generic model agency, I'm looking for characters. Like someone amazing-looking who can also sing and tap dance.

''One thing I do know is talent when I see it.

''It can be really hard. I'm maternal; I don't want the girls to feel insecure.''