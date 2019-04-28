Kate Moss insists she's ''never'' taken heroin.

The 45-year-old supermodel was often connected with the drug, especially after dating known addict Pete Doherty from 2005 to 2007, but has now insisted she's never taken the illegal substance and is ''p***ed off'' that people still call her ''horrible'' names because of the rumours.

She said: ''I've been described a lot. The horrible things, I disregard. Like, 'Kate's a smackhead'. There was a T-shirt that said that. I was p***ed off because I never did heroin. I just thought, 'F***ing hell, I might as well!' ''

Although she never touched heroin, Kate did have a history with alcohol addiction and spent five weeks in rehab in 1998.

Now, the beauty says she does't want to go back to her old ways, as she says it ''wasn't a healthy pattern'' for her and it didn't make her ''happy''.

She added: ''I don't want to go back to how I was drinking. It wasn't a healthy pattern. I was in denial. I could have carried on drinking but was beginning to not be very happy. It stops working after a while. A bit messy. I did it for a long time, it was a long period of going for it, and I drank more.''

Kate - who is now dating Nikolai von Bismarck - checked into rehab after she realised she was ''out of control'', and now doesn't believe alcohol can ''make you happy''.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, she said: ''I don't think I was being over-dramatic when I went into treatment. I always said I was never going to go for it in a major way because I never wanted to go into rehab. I never ever wanted to end up in the position where I couldn't have a drink.

''But I couldn't keep myself in check any more. It got out of control. I don't think alcohol can make you happy. I couldn't think properly because I was always hung over.''