Kate Moss hosted a star-studded bash for the launch of Calvin Klein's new fragrance on Thursday evening (22.06.17).

The 43-year-old supermodel - who was first scouted at the age of 14 years old and boasts a career spanning over three decades at the helm of the fashion and beauty industry - celebrated the launch of the American designer labels latest fragrance titled Obsessed at London's Spencer House last night.

The star-studded bash saw outtake photographs of the blonde haired beauty captured during her previous photoshoot for Calvin Klein's 90s Obsession fragrance campaign put on display around the entire venue.

The images of Kate either topless or partly in the nude were strewn across table surfaces and blown up on to large canvas pieces, whilst multiple polaroid pictures were pinned up in a small room in the style of a collage.

And when guests looked out from the terrace across the lawn they could catch a glimpse of even more enlarged images of Kate on display.

The fashion muse adorned a baby-doll pink dress with puffed sleeves, which she accessorised with black round-rimmed sunglasses, a black over the shoulder bag and stiletto heels to flaunt her toned limbs at the glamorous event.

During the evening Kate was accompanied by celebrity pals, which included fellow model Winnie Harlow, 22, budding photographer and model Brooklyn Beckham, 18, and Laura Bohinc as well as 'Made In Chelsea' reality star Mark Francis Vandelli and Emma Weymouth.

The 45-year-old fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti also joined Kate for the big do as he shot the commercial for the latest scent, which comes 24 years after the pair joined forces to create the imagery for Calvin Klein's 1993 perfume.

The footage to accompany the cosmetic product, which was released earlier this week, captures Kate running along the beach and splashing in the waves during her younger years, which has been edited in black and white.

And the Calvin Klein Obsessed perfume is set to hit stores on July 1.