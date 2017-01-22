The 43-year-old worked with designers at the brand last year (16) for their autumn collection and she is now helping them create items for the spring line.

Moss decided to honour Bowie, who passed away in January, 2016, as she started work on the 26-piece collection, and reveals it was inspired by Bowie's 1972 Ziggy Stardust album and includes pieces named after him, like a Bowie Eyes blouse.