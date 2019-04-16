Kate Moss' first makeup memory is buying ''shimmer lipstick'' for a school disco.

The 45-year-old supermodel has opened up about her beauty must-haves when she was growing up in the 1980s, but the star revealed that she ''didn't really wear'' any products until she was on shoots, even though she loved to apply some glitz for events at school.

She told Vogue UK: ''Back in the '80s, buying a shimmer lipstick for the school disco, but I didn't really wear make-up much in my younger years apart from when I was working. A smoky eye and a nude lip was always my go-to look.''

And when the blonde beauty - who is the face of Japanese luxury beauty brand Decorté - is in a rush and hasn't got time to do a ''full look'' she will often use her lipstick to give her cheekbones an ''instant glow''.

She added: ''When you haven't got time to do a full look but need a bit of colour, apply your lipstick and then blot off the excess with your finger and pat onto your cheekbones - it gives an instant glow. Decorté Rouge Lipstick (£32) has a high pigmentation so works perfectly for this trick.''

Moss also admitted that she thought that the collaboration between her and the beauty brand was an obvious choice because she ''loves'' their products and uses them herself.

She continued: ''I was introduced to Decorté over four years ago when they approached me to be the brand ambassador and face of their campaign. They sent products for me to try, which I loved and so began our relationship. We have continued to work together on shoots and events ever since.''