Kate Moss collaborated on a new vintage fashion book after bad weather halted her travel plans.

The 45-year-old supermodel has guest edited 'Musings on Fashion and Style: Museo de la Moda', a collaboration with Lydia Kamitsis Jorge Yarur Bascunãn of Mueso de la Moda and the tome came about after the textile magnate-turned-museum founder was asked to host Kate in Child.

Jorge told The Hollywood Reporter: ''When she couldn't get to Easter Island due to weather conditions, she decided to stop in Chile. A friend of mine asked if I would host cocktails for her and introduce her to the museum.

''When I took her there, I discovered we both had a mutual love for vintage clothes. She spotted a Theo Porter dress that she owned and got really excited.''

Her excitement prompted her host to suggest: ''Why don't we make a book together? It's just an idea.''

Kate jumped at the idea and eventually returned to Chile to explore the museum's archive.

In her foreword for the book, Kate told of how her love for vintage clothing began at an early age when she would look for unique pieces from the 1960s and 70s in ''jumble sales, the local Oxfams and then I discovered Portobello and Camden markets.''

The book, which is released next month, features a collection of 100 archive pieces from the museum, charting different fashion trends that have inspired Kate's own style.

It is organised by theme, from 1920s opera coats to 1960s Swinging London, and also includes iconic garments such as pieces worn by Marilyn Monroe, Amy Winehouse, John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix and Marc Bolan of T-Rex.

The museum pieces chosen by Kate are accompanied by anecdotes and photos of the supermodel wearing that particular trend, while the book also includes photos of the British beauty going through the museum's archive.