Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck are reportedly planning to get married.
The 45-year-old model - who was previously married to rocker Jamie Hince - and Nikolai, 32, are said to be planning a traditional wedding ceremony over the summer, having dated each other since 2015.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Kate and Nikolai's relationship is going brilliantly - and they have chatted about getting married.
''Nikolai has confided in friends about it and wants to do things properly with a traditional proposal and church wedding.
''He is an old-fashioned guy and is madly in love with Kate - so wants to put a ring on it.
''They have talked about marriage for a long time, but now they are both leading a sober and healthy lifestyle it has become more of a reality.
''Their friends are talking about a possible summer wedding next year.''
Nikolai's family were initially sceptical about his relationship with Kate, but the iconic model has endeared herself to them over time.
The British star - who has a 16-year-old daughter called Lila with Jefferson Hack - is said to have become a ''much more sociable and friendly person'' since she stopped drinking.
The insider explained: ''Kate is getting on really well with Nikolai's family - especially his mother Debi.
''They previously had reservations due to her party girl image but that is no longer an issue.
''Kate has now done 18 months without a drink, which is really impressive. And it has made her a much more sociable and friendly person.''
