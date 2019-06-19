The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ''deeply concerned'' about a woman who was hit by their convoy on Monday (17.06.19).

The royal couple's Range Rover was accompanied by marked police motorcycles as they travelled to the Garter Day ceremony in Windsor earlier this week and tragedy struck when one of the vehicles hit 83-year-old pedestrian Irene Mayor.

The royal couple have now reached out to offer their ''very best wishes'' to the pensioner, who is being treated for serious injuries and is in a stable condition, and her family and have pledged to stay in touch throughout her recovery.

An official statement from Kensington Palace read: ''The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon.

''Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery.''

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Prince William and Duchess Catherine - who have children Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 13 months, together - are keen to visit Irene but were advised it was too early in her recovery but a member of their staff has been and the couple had flowers sent to her hospital bedside, along with a hand written note.

The couple were not aware of what had happened until they arrived in Windsor.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are currently in the ''early stages'' of an ''independent investigation'' about the accident.

They said: ''In line with procedure, the Metropolitan Police Service referred the collision to the IOPC.

''Our staff attended the scene of the incident and after careful consideration, we have launched an independent investigation. The investigation is in its very early stages and the officer involved is assisting our enquiries as a witness.''