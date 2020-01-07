Kate McKinnon ''blew it'' when she came face-to-face with Beyonce and Jay Z at the Golden Globe awards.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and her sister, Emily Lynne Berthold, were stunned to learn they would be sharing a table with the ''king and queen of America'' at this year's event, so had rehearsed topics of conversation to raise with the couple.

However, while Emily was comfortable with the 'Bonnie and Clyde' hitmakers, Kate was too starstruck to speak.

Speaking to talk show host Ellen Degeneres - who was also on the table with her wife Portia de Rossi - Kate said: ''I mean the table that we were at -- well you're there and you are to me, everything. And then Portia, everything.

''And then we had Carol Burnett, you know, American legend. And then there was also Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the table, which, I mean, they're the king and queen of America, they were unbelievably gracious.

''But my sister and I found out we were gonna be at their table and started panicking and making a list, 'Well what do we say? We live in one bedroom apartments in New York City. What can we say? Do you use Hello Fresh? What kind of milk do you like to drink?'

''My sister went right over and had balls of steel and Beyoncé was so nice and I was just such a... I just pretended I had something on my pants.

''So I blew it. I blew it.''

Ellen, 61, pointed out that Kate regularly mixes with global stars when they guest on 'Saturday Night Live' but she insisted that wasn't the same.

She replied: ''Not Beyoncé. We all know that's different. We all know.''

The 'Ghostbusters' actress was at the event to present Ellen with the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television, and the 'Finding Dory' star admitted she ''felt bad'' asking her pal to get up on stage.

But she added: ''I wanted you to be the one presenting the award to me.''

While Kate admitted she doesn't usually like to ''leave the house'', handing over the honour was something she couldn't refuse.

She said: ''The moment you texted me I was like, 'Yes, yes, yes,' because you know you've changed my life.

''You've changed so many people's lives, not just as a comedian. I mean, you're the greatest comedian of all time, but apart from that, the life that you've led, the choices that you've made and the bravery that you've shown.

''So, I just wanted a chance to say to people what that has meant to me and how that has changed my life.''