Ghostbusters star and Saturday Night Live regular Kate McKinnon has been named USA Today's Entertainer of the Year.
She has beaten out Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on the newspaper's end-of-year best of list.
Dwayne Johnson has claimed the Movie Person of the Year honour, while Beyonce picks up the Musician of the Year, and Colson Whitehead has been named Author of the Year.
