Kate Mara is set to star in 'Inheritance'.

The 35-year-old actress has joined the cast of the upcoming high-stakes thriller movie directed by Vaughn Stein, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who also announced actor Simon Pegg will star alongside the brunette beauty.

British filmmaker Stein is set to helm the project after having recently completed his directorial debut 'Terminal', which also starred Simon alongside Australian star Margot Robbie.

Matthew Kennedy is penning the script for the feature, and Richard B. Lewis is working as a producer through his Southpaw Entertainment banner with David Wulf of WulfPak Productions and Convergent Media's Dan Reardon and Santosh Govindaraju.

UTA and Highland Film Group are co-repping US rights, with Highland Film Group handling foreign sales, which commenced this week at American Film Market (AFM).

Not much is known about the plot of the new movie yet, but it is said to explore what happens when the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

As of the time of writing, it's unknown which roles Kate and Simon will be playing in the production.

Meanwhile, Simon's role in the thriller comes after he hinted in 2016 that he wanted to step back from ''nerdy'' film roles - such as his work in 'Star Trek Beyond' and 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - in order to focus on more serious dramas.

He said: ''I had an odd sense of ennui after I finished 'Star Trek'. I got home and thought, 'What do I want to do now?'

''I genuinely didn't really know. I kind of felt that I'd ticked a lot of boxes. So I think I'm going to evolve, and maybe I'll retire from nerddom.

''You know, I'm an old guy now and I don't feel the draw towards childish things as much as I used to. I would like to do more, maybe branch away to do drama.''