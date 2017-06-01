Kate Mara thinks it's ''tricky'' dating another actor.

The 34-year-old actress is engaged to 'Billy Elliot' actor Jamie Bell, and has said that she often finds their relationship difficult to ''navigate'', because she doesn't always know where either of them are ''going to be'' if they have filming commitments across the globe.

She said: ''I think in our business, it's always a little bit tricky to navigate things because it's not like a normal job where you know where you're going to be the next year, let alone the next day. You just don't.''

But the 'Morgan' actress - who began dating 31-year-old Jamie in late 2015 before confirming their engagement in January this year - has said the pair make sure to work on their ''communication'', and make appropriate work ''sacrifices'' in order to spend time together.

She added to People magazine: ''You constantly have to shift things, and communicate. Like asking, 'What's your deal with that show or with this movie,' to make sure that you actually can see each other. You have to find ways of sacrificing work so that you can be with your family.

''I think that's the most important thing, especially when you're in a relationship with another actor, because it's tricky. We're on the same page though, so that helps.''

Meanwhile, Kate previously admitted that although she started her romance with Jamie after meeting him on the set of the 2015 movie 'Fantastic Four', she actually first crossed paths with her future husband over a decade before, when the pair were made to kiss for a screen test.

She explained: ''We didn't meet on 'Fantastic Four'. We met like 10 years before. We did a screen test together and we had to kiss and it was very - I had to kiss many guys that day for the screen test.''