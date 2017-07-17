Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have tied the knot.

The 34-year-old actress wed her beau over the weekend after two years together.

Sharing a picture of him and his new wife on his Twitter account, Jamie wrote: ''Me & Mrs B.''

Whilst Kate wrote on her own account alongside the same picture: ''Nuptials.''

Meanwhile, the 'House of Cards' star previously admitted she isn't enthusiastic about planning her own wedding.

She shared: ''I don't love planning. I like planning in my life in general, but wedding planning, I'm just not that interested. Like, 'What kind of spoon do you want on the table?' I'm just so uninterested, but Jamie is very interested.''

However, Kate is very keen to plan the finer details of their wedding.

She added: ''I will say, 'I don't care', and he will immediately give a response of exactly the colour and the shape - well the shape is obvious.''

And Kate had previously admitted it is ''tricky'' dating another actor.

She said: ''I think in our business, it's always a little bit tricky to navigate things because it's not like a normal job where you know where you're going to be the next year, let alone the next day. You just don't.''

Kate had chosen her wedding dress for the big day with the help of her stylist Johnny Wujeck months before she tied the knot.

She shared recently: ''It's taken care of. It's not totally done yet. But yes, very easy, all because of [Johnny Wujek].

''I knew the designer. I knew before we really said it out loud. I knew in my head it was going to be that one. We both agreed. We knew what it was. Without saying what it is, we knew what it was.''