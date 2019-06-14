Kate Mara has revealed she miscarried before giving birth to her first child, a daughter, with husband Jamie Bell.
The 36-year-old actress and the 'Rocketman' star recently became parents to their little bundle of joy - whose name is not yet known - but the 'House of Cards' star has revealed the pair went through ''absolute torture'' when they found out they were expecting for a second time after losing their unborn baby eight weeks into the pregnancy.
Speaking on Dr. Berlin's 'Informed Pregnancy' podcast, Kate admitted: ''It was the first time I've ever been pregnant, and I've never had that excitement and shock of being an almost mom.''
She continued: ''I think the next day we went back in and she said I clearly had a blighted ovum... 'Basically, you've miscarried, but it just hasn't left your body yet.'''
The 'Fantastic Four' star admitted she felt ''hesitant'' when she found out she was pregnant again.
She said: ''It was weird.
''I was so excited, but also sad that we weren't as excited as we were the first time, because that was clear that it was a very different dynamic.''
Kate announced the birth of her daughter by sharing a picture of her sweet toes on Instagram in May.
She captioned the post: ''We had a baby a couple weeks ago... Here are her feet [heart emoji].''
The brunette beauty revealed she was pregnant back in February when she and Jamie attended Sir Elton John's annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California.
Kate showed off her growing bump in a short long-sleeved white and silver dress as she posed for pictures at the event.
Jamie recently admitted it has felt like ''jumping back into the trenches a little bit'' after welcoming his first child Kate.
The 33-year-old star - who also has five-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood - said: ''It's kind of jumping back into the trenches a little bit, but, we're very happy everyone is doing well. ''
It's great. So much stuff I have forgotten already, I'm kind of having to catch up again.''
