Kate Hudson has experienced intense morning sickness with her third child and says she thinks it is because she is expecting a girl.
The 39-year-old actress - who has sons Bingham, six, and Ryder Russell, 14, with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and ex-husband Chris Robinson respectively - is expecting her first child with her partner Danny Fujikawa and says the pregnancy has been ''interesting'' because the side-effects have been different because it is the first time she has been carrying a girl.
The 'Bride Wars' star told PEOPLE: ''There's all kind of differences, they say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It's been interesting so far.''
But the Fabletics athleisure brand founder is excited for the arrival of their baby and is looking forward to her family becoming ''balanced with feminine energy''.
She explained: ''[I'm looking forward to] balancing out the masculine [and] feminine in the house, I'm no longer outnumbered. Well, we are still outnumbered. I look forward to having feminine energy.''
Kate - whose mother is Goldie Hawn - announced her pregnancy with an adorable gender reveal video on her Instagram account in April.
She wrote: ''SURPRISE!!! If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children.
''We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way [sic]''
